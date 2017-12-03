Odisha girl assault: After molestation video goes viral, cops arrest 6 men

Police from Odisha’s Bargarh district nabbed six persons on Sunday in connection with molestation of a girl on a road and for taking a video recording of the incident. (Representative Image: PTI)

Police from Odisha’s Bargarh district nabbed six persons on Sunday in connection with molestation of a girl on a road and for taking a video recording of the incident. According to police, the six arrested persons included four prime accused, identified as Hotasan Hati (24), Ajit Barik (28), Jayaprakash Bhoi (31) and Umakanta Bhoi (39), the Sub-divisional Police officer (Padampur) L N Sharma added two associates were also arrested. They were Sahil Barik (18) and Niroj Barik (38). The police force rushed to take action after the video recording of the molestation, that happened near Khaira dam in Paikmal area, went viral on social media and also appeared on television channels on Saturday, though the incident took place on October 4, 2017. According to the SDPO, Director General of Police R P Sharma and Bargarh Superintendent of Police directed all police stations surrounding the Paikmal area to register a suo moto case and ordered to them to form two special squads to nab the accused. The DGP asked all SPs and police stations to strict action against the accused involved in the case, PTI reported.

The video that has gone viral shows the girl student pleading in front of the youths to let her go but the youths who had covered their faces started assaulting and molesting her. The youths also beat up an unknown person who accompanied the girl. A police official informed that the girl had gone to Khaira dam with two of her cousins on a bike, later one of the cousins left the dam with the bike. The goons who were organising a picnic started harassing the girl and even chased her. The group also tried to sexually assault the girl who along with her cousin did not disclose the details of the incident to anyone out of shame and fear.

The incident only came to light when one of the accused Hotasan Hati who had made the recording with his mobile phone released the video and circulated it on social media that eventually was broadcasted on TV channels. However, no police complaint has been lodged yet against the accused but a police probe has been launched following the instructions of DGP. The youths have been booked under several provisions of IPC and also under provisions IT Act for assaulting the girl and sharing the video online.