Odisha flood: Heavy rainfall inundates Kalahandi, triggers flash floods in Rayagada district too; watch video

Heavy rain in Odisha triggered flash floods in parts of Kalahandi and Rayagada districts. (ANI)

Heavy rain in Odisha triggered flash floods in parts of Kalahandi and Rayagada districts. Heavy rainfall in the state was followed by flood fury with several places including Kalahandi districts being inundated causing that extensive damage to bridges, and snapping road and railway connectivity in several areas. Earlier in the day, a railway bridge was washed away in the fierce flow of Nagavali River following heavy rainfall in Odisha’s Rayagada. In the wake of the alarming rise in the water levels in various parts of the state, the Odisha government on Sunday sought the help of the Army and the Air Force to rescue the marooned people. The government has also urged the Centre to provide four helicopters to intensify relief and rescue operations. Watch video here:

#WATCH: Areas in Odisha flooded following heavy rainfall, visuals of inundated parts in Kalahandi pic.twitter.com/hLh3Q7Jv7S — ANI (@ANI_news) July 16, 2017

Meanwhile, government officials today said that four IAF choppers were pressed into service for relief and rescue operations. Four Mi-17 V5 helicopters of IAF have been put up for the task for the relief and rescue operations. The choppers, detached for Op-Triveni under the Central Air Command, based at Raipur/Jagdalpur, were on a standby awaiting weather clearance. A defence official was quoted by PTI as saying that as it is not possible to rescue the people through boat and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, the assistance of Indian Air Force is required for the rescue operation and airdrop of relief material in the affected areas of Rayagada district.

Visual of railway bridge washed away in fierce flow of Nagavali River. (ANI)

Railway bridge washed away in fierce flow of Nagavali River following heavy rainfall in Odisha’s Rayagada. (ANI)

Flooding in various areas of Odisha: Visuals from Kalahandi. (ANI)

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also held an emergency meeting today with the officials to discuss the calamity that has caused extreme rise in water level of Nagabali and Kalyani rivers and many places of Kalyansinghpur block in Rayagada district and Kalahandi district were inundated. Chief Minister said while the situation is being closely monitored by senior officials, the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, Central Reserve Police Force and fire services units have been rushed to expedite rescue operations.