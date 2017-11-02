Odisha conjoined twins taken off ventilator support next 48 hours crucial, says doctor

This was India’s first craniopagus surgery to separate Jagga and Kalia, who were joined at the head and are currently undergoing post-operative care in the ICU. (IE)

Less than a week after a team of doctors at AIIMS separated a conjoined twin from Odisha, on Wednesday one of them Jagga has been taken off the ventilator and is expected to be shifted to the ICU in the next 48 hours. A team had operated successfully on the conjoined twins on October 26. The next 48 hours will be critical. Since he is not on ventilator. This was India’s first craniopagus surgery to separate Jagga and Kalia, who were joined at the head and are currently undergoing post-operative care in the ICU.

Dr Gupta, who played a key role in the surgery along with Dr Mahapatra, said, “Jaga is conscious and following commands. He did not need to undergo dialysis today. Functioning of his kidney and heart is steadily improving.” According to Dr Mahapatra, Jaga has recognised his mother and if he remains stable, he will be shifted out of the ICU in the next 48 hours.

Doctors said Kalia had seizures till Tuesday evening and that his sensorium continues to be poor. “Kalia has had a lot of seizures. But he has not got seizures since Tuesday evening. We have new medicines to control it. His sensorium has not improved.” “Kalia is on multiple drugs and is under observation. He will remain in the ICU for eight to 10 days more,” said Dr Mahapatra.

The two-years-five-months old twins, who were joined at head, were separated following a 16-hour-long surgery at the AIIMS here. A team of around 30 specialists from the

institute’s neurosurgery, neuro-anaesthesia and plastic surgery departments performed the marathon surgery.