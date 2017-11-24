Odisha completes 42,058 km road under PMGSY

Around 42,058 km of roads have been completed in Odisha (Representational Image) (Source: PTI)

Around 42,058 km of roads have been completed connecting 13,063 habitations under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Odisha so far, said an official on Thursday. Field level work is going on in full swing for completion of another 14,800 km of road that will connect more 3,492 habitations, the official said. Reviewing the progress during the current year, Union Rural Development Secretary Amarjit Sinha suggested enhancing the road construction target to 10,000 km in 2017-18. Earlier, the target was set to construct 7,000 km of road connecting 2,800 habitations. As of now, more than 2,100 km of road have been completed. Chief Secretary A.P. Padhi directed to submit the balance detail project reports against all feasible projects within 15 days. PMGSY is being implemented with fund support from both the Central and state government on 60:40 basis.

It was decided in the meeting that the DPRs for connecting 92 habitations in Malkangiri district would be submitted for approval after completion of the Gurupriya Bridge which was targeted to be completed by March 2018.