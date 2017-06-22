Naveen Patnaik urges Railway minister Suresh Prabhu to run trains from Nayagarh town

The Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Source: PTI)

The Odisha Chief Minister today urged the Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu to run one Express train each to Howrah and Visakhapatnam from Nayagarh Town, a new station inaugurated this week. “It is suggested that Garib Rath Express that is plying between Bhubaneswar to Howrah may be considered for extension up to Nayagarh Town. “Similarly a new Inter-city type train from Nayagarh Town to Visakhapatnam may be introduced to give the people of Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Boudh and Ganjam district and access to the large coastal belt of the state as well as Howrah and Visakhapatnam,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote to Prabhu. While thanking Prabhu for commissioning the section from Bolagarh to Nayagarh Town, which brings the Nayagarh district headquarters on the railway map, Patnaik said Khurda Road to Bolangir railway project was the highest priority of the state government. “We’ll continue to support the project financially as well as administratively,” Patnaik said.

He, however, said that with the commissioning of the Khurda-Bolangir line up to Nayagarh district headquarters, it was now important to provide connectivity to the people of this area to the nearest large railway hub. Currently, only two ordinary passenger trains are plying over the 65 km stretch from Khurda Road station to Nayagarh Town station. Patnaik also reminded Prabhu about the state’s earlier demands of re-commissioning of Paralakhemundi and Kashinagar stations on the Nuapada-Gunupur railway line, early commencement of work for the state partnership projects of Jeypore-Malkangiri and Jeypore-Nabarangpur new lines and the introduction of a daily train from Bhubaneswar/Khurda to Mumbai in the name of legendary warrior Buxi Jagabandhu.

