Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik asks BJD leaders to adopt simplicity

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (Express Photo)

Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik today exhorted his party members to adopt simplicity and serve people, who, he said, were the “ultimate masters”. He called on BJD members to dedicate their lives to ‘Maa, Mati and Manisa’ (mother, motherland and human beings), and asked them to respect people’s sentiment and meet the promises made to them. Patnaik, also the founder-president of the regional party in power in Odisha since 2000, said he is a proud Odia. “Let us take a pledge today to ensure that Odisha will emerge as the number one state in India.” Patnaik, addressing the 20th foundation day of his party here, said: “Our aim should be simple living and high thinking. Therefore, I want you – the members of the Biju Parivar to be simple and stand by the people at the time of their needs … Keep in mind that simplicity has its own power which connects with the masses. In the words of Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, truth and simplicity are self-maintained without any cost.” “People are our ultimate masters. Serve them with all humility,” Patnaik said adding that he is indebted to the people of Odisha who voted him to power for four consecutive terms since 2000.

Party functionaries, including MPs, MLAs, ministers and panchayat-level leaders, attended the meeting where the BJD chief asked all to take a pledge to make Odisha the number one state in the country. Stating that Odisha is a land of sacrifice, hard work and dedication, Patnaik said “service to human being” is more important than the power. “Service to a human being is indeed a noble quality. One can win the hearts of the people through service. Therefore, serve the people and win their confidence,” the chief minister said.

Mahatma Gandhi is immortal because of his service to human beings, he said adding “Biju Babu (Biju Patnaik) became great due to the love and affection of crores of people. Therefore, BJD workers and leaders should not forget service and love for the people.”

Earlier today, after reaching this holy town to attend the foundation day celebrations and take part in a Cabinet meet, Patnaik visited the Sri Jagannath Temple. After a ‘darshan’ there, he expressed happiness over the progress in the repair of Jagmohan, the prayer hall adjacent to the main sanctum sanctorum at the 12th-century temple.