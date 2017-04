In a shocking development, section 144 has been imposed after protests broke out in the Bhadrak district of Odisha over the disrespectful Facebook post against Lord Rama

In a shocking development, section 144 has been imposed after protests broke out over the alleged Facebook post against Lord Rama in the Bhadrak district of Odisha. In order to stop the protest, central forces had rushed to the area. Section 144 has been imposed till 6 am tomorrow.