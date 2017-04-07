Odisha Chit Fund scam: Artha Tatwa chief Pradeep Sethy pleads guilty; gets 7-year jail

Special CBI court in Bhubaneswar has awarded seven-year imprisonment to group chief of Artha Tatwa (AT) Pradeep Sethy after he pleaded guilty to the crime of committing fraud and deceiving investors

In the latest development in Odisha chit fund scam, Special CBI court in Bhubaneswar has awarded seven-year imprisonment to group chief of Artha Tatwa (AT) Pradeep Sethy after he pleaded guilty to the crime of committing fraud and deceiving investors. The court has also awarded four years of imprisonment to his collaborator Manoj Patnaik, another director of AT Group.

Apart from this, the court has slapped a fine of Rs 30,000 and 10,000 on Sethy and Patnaik respectively. Both Sethy and Patnaik had accepted their crime before the CBI court on Wednesday. The court has also asked AT Group to deposit Rs 250 crore and if they fail to do so, their properties will be attached to recover the money.

Sethy, a diploma holder in Computer Science from Ganjam district, had left his sales job at an insurance company in November 2010 to start 9 firms under Artha Tatwa group. Artha Tatwa group dealt with insurance, infrastructure, equity management, information technology, knowledge process, outsourcing, food products, retail and security, computer hardware products including laptop brand Systematix, cooperative societies and housing. The group had entrusted its customers and promised to provide to them houses at cheap rates in areas like Bhubaneswar, Balasore and Berhampur. The group had also promised its investors in Odisha high returns ranging from 15 to 20 per cent. AT Group was registered under Companies Act and the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act because of which they were able to collect money from the investors. FIR against Sethy was filed by some of his investors in February 2013 following which he was arrested in May 2013 and is still in the jail. He was kept in Jharpara Special Jail. It has been reported that Sethy had already collected Rs 500 crore till then.