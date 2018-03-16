Odisha braces for scorchy summer! State sizzles above 39 degree Celsius

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Sharat Chandra Sahu told ANI, “The highest temperature of 40.5 degrees was recorded in Titlagarh.”

With Odisha recording mercury above 39 degree Celsius at some places, the state government has asked all departments concerned to prepare a heat wave action plan to deal with any emergency. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Sharat Chandra Sahu told ANI, “The highest temperature of 40.5 degrees was recorded in Titlagarh.”

The IMD has predicted intense heat wave this year. Bhubaneswar recorded mercury at 39 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which was the highest in the state. The possibilities of sunstroke increases when the atmospheric temperature hovers around 40 degree Celsius.

People were suggested to drink lots of water and avoid going out in the sun. Steps have also been taken to combat the intense heat which includes holding morning classes in schools, keeping an adequate amount of drinking water, ORS and first aid at anganwadis and schools and advising labourers against working at noon.