Odisha Assembly’s monsoon session to start from September 7

The monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly will commence from September 7, according to a notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat here.

By: | Updated: August 17, 2017 3:22 AM
(Image: PTI)

The monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly will commence from September 7, according to a notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat here. The session will continue for eight days and will end on September 16, it said.

There were two holidays on September 9 and 10 due to Saturday and Sunday.

Sources said the state government will introduce some important ordinances regarding establishment of a council for development of higher education, land and property rights to the slum dwellers in the upcoming Session.

