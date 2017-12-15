Odd-even scheme: NGT rejects Delhi government’s plea seeking exemption for two-wheelers

The tribunal said that the exemption of two-wheelers would be against the spirit of the odd-even policy. (PTI)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday rejected Delhi Government’s plea seeking an exemption for two-wheelers if the odd-even vehicle rationing formula is introduced in the national capital in order to control pollution. In its observation, the tribunal said that the exemption of two-wheelers would be against the spirit of the odd-even policy. It further said that exemption would only defeat the purpose of the scheme as there are close to 60 lakh two-wheelers plying in the national capital, carry less number of passengers and are more polluting as they subscribe to earlier emission norms.

Under this scheme of the Delhi Government, vehicles having odd and even number ply on alternate days. The tribunal has also asked the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to introduce more buses in its fleet in the national capital according to Supreme Court order and further improving public transport system. It had earlier asked for a solution from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh for combating pollution. On December 6, the tribunal had slammed governments in Delhi and nearby states over their plan to deal with air pollution in the city and asked them to file a detailed document on how they plan to tackle the severe problem.

The Delhi Government, in response, had filed a plan recommending odd-even formula, ban on construction sites and disallowing children from playing outdoors when air quality gets severely worse. The counsel for petitioner Vardhaman Kaushik, who had filed an appeal against falling air quality in the national capital, had said the action plans submitted by the states were just an eyewash and “copy-pasted” suggestions of the Supreme Court appointed EPCA.

The NGT had earlier asked that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Central Pollution Control Board and every state pollution control board to file ambient air quality analysis before the tribunal every month and also upload the information on their websites to help authority concerned to take effective measures to control air pollution.