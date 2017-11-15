Odd Even in neighbouring states too? Delhi government wants adjacent states to implement car rationing scheme

The Delhi government now wants the odd-even rule to be applied to the neighbouring states.(IE image)

In the wake of the increasing levels of pollution in the national capital region, Delhi government is now foraying into finding new ways to reduce the menace. After getting rapped by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday for seeking an exemption for two-wheelers and women drivers from the odd-even scheme; the state government now wants the odd-even rule to be applied to the neighbouring states as per The Indian Express reports. The vehicle rationing scheme will include cities within the NCR-including Ghaziabad and Noida in Uttar Pradesh, Gurgaon and Faridabad in Haryana, and parts of Rajasthan. Many a time, pollution in these cities have been alarming.

As per sources, the issue of including other state governments, in the national capital region, was suggested earlier this week to the government’s legal team by the Aam Aadmi Party. “Under GRAP, when PM2.5 levels cross 300 µg/m3 or PM10 levels cross 500 µg/m3, then odd-even scheme for private vehicles is to be implemented all over Delhi and NCR. Further when PM2.5 levels are between 121-250 µg/m3 or PM10 levels are between 351-430 µg/m3, then parking rates should come up by three-four times across NCR. But the entire emphasis has been on Delhi, although pollution in NCR has a direct impact on the capital”, sources were quoted by IE as saying.

Sources added that the Delhi government, that wanted a complete exemption for two-wheelers in the odd-even scheme, in its fresh application to the NGT emphasized on the fact that the city’s public transport infrastructure was not capable of dealing with the current situation.“There are nearly 68 lakh two-wheelers in the city, of which 25 lakh two-wheelers ply every day. If these are not exempted, 2,500 buses are needed, which Delhi doesn’t have right now”, sources added. On Tuesday, the NGT had rejected the Kejriwal government’s plea that two-wheelers and women drivers be exempted from the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme.