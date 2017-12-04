Ockhi Mumbai: High alert in city, schools and colleges to remain shut on Tuesday

Ockhi Mumbai: This massive cyclone has created chaos in the southern states of India. (PTI)

Ockhi Mumbai: This massive cyclone has created chaos in the southern states of India. The first tropical storm of the year has started making its course towards the west coast now. Mumbai Disaster management unit of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued an advisory against visiting beaches in view of high tide alert for tonight and tomorrow morning due to the cyclone. Taking precautionary measures Maharastra Minister Vinod Tawde took to Twitter and declared a school and college holiday in Mumbai. “Precautionary holiday declared on 5/12/17 for schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Sindhudurga, Thane, Raigad and Palghar Districts for the safety of the students due to the serious weather predictions on Cyclone Ockhi,” he said. A high alert was also issued in Gujarat’s Banaskantha District administration declares high alert in the district from December 4 to December 6 over the storm.

Many districts in South Kerala, Tamil Nadu and island group in the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep has faced the ramshackle conditions with as much as 19 lives have been lost so far. As on December 3, 2017, the very severe cyclonic storm lay centred over east central and adjoining southeast area of the Arabian Sea and moved further north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph. The cyclonic storm has dismantled daily life completely.

Earlier, the Indian Navy and the coast guards launched full-fledged rescue operations which saved more than 600 lives so far. To make a note of the situation in the state of Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled the chief minister K Palaniswami on late Friday night and inquired about the damage caused by Cyclone Ockhi. PM Modi also assured “immediate assistance” to the CM. On Monday morning, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met fishermen families affected by Cyclone Ockhi at Vizhinjam, Thiruvananthapuram. She said, “Want to make sure all missing fishermen return safely. Boats which had been in the sea for 15 days were found with fishermen alive. Fishermen were asking if they could join search ops. & 11 of them are already in search helicopters.” The cyclone is expected to start weakening only by December 4, stated by IMD.