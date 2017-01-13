Nylon manjas banned for Makar Sankranti celebrations by Mumbai police

A kite shop selling different types of manjha in Old Delhi. (Express Photo by Oinam Anand)

Mumbai police has banned use of nylon string for flying kites during Makar Sankranti celebrations on January 14. National Green Tribunal put an interim ban on manjas last year in December which has to be followed till February. After which People of Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) had said that the rule was not implemented well in the state of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra state government has banned the sale and use of sharp kite strings since April 2015, under the Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. PETA said that except chinese manjas all were being used which are also dangerous for birds especially. Every year on Makar Sankranti a ban is imposed on the use of nylon manja. Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has prohibited nylon (or sharp manja) storage as well. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has urged states and union territories to ban the use of manja.

Deaths due to manja had taken the country by storm last year after NGT put the interim ban. A huge debate of banning the manja completely was requested by many NGOs as they are cause of death of many people and birds. These manjas are made with powdered glass gummed on the nylon string. It is dangerously sharp and can easily slash through skins of animal and humans.