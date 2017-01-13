Nursery school admissions will not stop due to “chaos” by AAP, says Delhi HC

Delhi High Court slams AAP’s new norm for private schools. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Aam Aadmi Party’s new nursery admissions norms has been dismissed by Delhi High Court on Friday. Criterion of both private and governement schools should be included in the admisision forms on the school website, said the court. It criticised AAP’s decision to announce the norm when the admission process has begun. It said that declaring such a norm at the “eleventh hour” which has not only caused “chaos and confusion” but also wasted “valuable” judicial time. It was also suggested by the court that this norm could be implemented from next year.

Parents who had already decided where to send their students would face trouble because of the new norm. Last year AAP’s oder of fixing the upper age limit to nursery admissions to foDelhi High Court stayed AAP government’s order fixing 4-years as upper age limit for nursery admissions was also stayed by the Delhi HC.

According to proposed norm private schools must intake students within 6 kms radius up to 75 per cent and after that in take students of economically backward sections. Students residing within 1-3 kms radius would be prefered.

The Action Committee of Unaided Recognised Private Schools and Forum for Promotion of Quality Education, who have moved the court challenged this decision saying that this norm takes away the autonomy of parents as to where they should send their childrent to study.