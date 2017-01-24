Nursery admissions in Delhi : Here is all you want to know

Private schools in Delhi yesterday had a big setback as the Supreme Court overturned their plea challenging the Delhi High Court orders on Nursery Admissions. (PTI)

The Aam Admi Party government in Delhi has welcomed Supreme Court’s decision on fee hike for private schools on government land for couple of reasons, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ has said. The officials of the city government now feel that their case on nursery admissions has become stronger now.

As per the government, as many as 298 schools built on Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land have a clause in their letters of allotment that says will not refuse admission to any student and will have to give priority to applicants who live within a 1-6 kilometre radius of the school. Schools had approached the High Court in the matter, pointing out that their autonomy was being defied.

Yesterday, private schools in Delhi had a big setback as the Supreme Court overturned their plea challenging the Delhi High Court orders on Nursery Admissions. The plea was filed by the private schools challenging the nursery admission guidelines issued by the Lieutenant Governor in December 2016.

As per new guidelines that have been approved by the Lt. Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal in accordance with the Directorate of Education, all applicants living in the neighborhood of the school will be given priority over those living further away with many other pointers including no preference to girl child and guidelines for sibling in the same school.

The neighbourhood criteria, that seeks schools to give preference to children living within the radius of six km from school will now be been given maximum weightage with 70 points out of 100 in the open category seats. Later, the Lt Governor enhanced the criteria to eight kilometres. The admission process for nursery classes has already started from January 15 and will continue upto January 31.