Number of charges registered against Coal India officials higher in FY18

The number of officials in Coal India (CIL) and its subsidiaries against whom charges were registered by investigating agencies in the first eight months of FY18 was 56% more than those filed in FY17. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, coal minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday that 205 officials faced major penalties till November in FY18, compared with 128 in FY17. The number of minor penalties was 164, compared with 108 in FY17. The number of prosecution sanctions accorded on the recommendation of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till November in the ongoing fiscal were 18, compared with just seven in FY17.

Criminal courts require prosecution sanction by central/state governments before taking cognizance of an offence by senior government employees. However, only 11 officials were punished for their offences till November compared with 25 in FY17. Investigations have been conducted in 176 cases in the first eight months, compared with 207 in FY17.