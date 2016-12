Out of four of Nirbhay Tests, three have failed so far.

Third time in two years, a flight-test of subsonic cruise missile Nirbhay was reportedly test failed at Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Balasore in Odisha on Wednesday. Out of four of Nirbhay Tests, three have failed so far. The Hindu reported that the flight didn’t take the right path after it took off from Launch Complex-III. The indigenous surface-to-surface subsonic cruise missile was last test failed on October 17, 2015.

Further inputs awaited