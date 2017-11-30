NTR health university should protect future of medical students, says Andhra minister Kamineni Srinivas

Srinivas was in the national capital to meet Union Health Minister J P Nadda to find a solution for around 100 students of the Fatima Institute of Medical Sciences (affiliated to the Dr N T R University of Health Sciences) in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas today said the Dr N T R University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada should protect the future of medical students by ensuring that the episode involving the Fatima Institute of Medical Sciences did not recur. Srinivas was in the national capital to meet Union Health Minister J P Nadda to find a solution for around 100 students of the Fatima Institute of Medical Sciences (affiliated to the Dr N T R University of Health Sciences) in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh.

The students have been languishing since 2015 after the college was deregistered by the Medical Council of India (MCI). “We will hold discussions to find ways to avoid such incidents in the future. The NTR Health University will be inspected before it gives permissions to colleges. The university should play a major role to avoid such episodes,” Srinivas said.

He added that a joint meeting would soon be convened, which would be attended by the representatives of the Centre, Andhra Pradesh government and MCI to resolve the issue. “The Union minister assured us about the joint meeting,” Srinivas said.