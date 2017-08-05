NTPC stock: Jefferies says maintain ‘Buy’ with Rs 195 target price

Adjusted for one-time income tax refund of Rs 3.7 bn, National Thermal Power Corporation’s (NTPC) Q1FY18 results came operationally below expectations.

Adjusted for one-time income tax refund of Rs 3.7 bn, National Thermal Power Corporation’s (NTPC) Q1FY18 results came operationally below expectations. Lower availability of 5.4 GW led to under-recoveries and impacted the quarter which should be recovered in 2HFY18e. Management remains confident of adding 5.4 GW capacity in FY18e v/s our 3.3 GW expectation. We believe capacity addition will be a key re-rating and earnings driver. Maintain Buy, with Rs 195 target price.

800 MW of Kudgi commercialised in July 2017

Q1FY18 has not seen incremental commercial capacity addition q-o-q and is up 2% y-o-y at 40,522 MW. NTPC on standalone basis installed 3,520 MW in FY17, but only 1,420 MW was commercialised and started earning revenues. Balance is expected to be commercialised before Q3FY18e. Of this 800 MW Kudgi unit has been commercialised and should begin to contribute to earnings from Q2FY18E. One of NTPC’s major investor concerns has been its ability to deliver on capacity addition. With the strong standalone 3.5 GW capacity addition in FY17 and management confident of delivering 3.6 GW standalone in FY18e, we believe this concern is gradually being addressed. This should also reflect in FY18e-19e earnings growth.

PLF levels 79.1% v/s 81.4% y-o-y in Q1FY18

NTPC has seen lower PLFs during the quarter as power demand is only seeing a gradual recovery. Additionally, during the quarter Mouda 2,320 MW, Farakka 2,100MW, Bongaigaon 500MW and Faridabad CCGT 432 MW saw lower than required availability. As regulated returns are a function of annual availability, management is confident of recovering this in H2FY18E. PLF incentive income for the quarter stood at Rs 960m versus Rs 1,530m y-o-y.

Re-rating drivers in place

Operational efficiency improvements, capacity additions and coal mining contribute to positive surprise potential. Progress on State Electricity Boards (SEBs) restructuring will help valuations as it improves long-term growth prospects and monetisation potential for the power sector. Management is targeting commissioning of another 800 MW at Kudgi, 660 MW at Solapur, 660 MW at Mouda, among others.

Valuation/Risks

We believe NTPC’s earnings will rise at 16% CAGR over FY17-19e. Maintain Buy with a target price of Rs 195, 1.5x P/B FY19e (17% discount to its historical average). Risks: Material impact from coal accounting norms change. Company description: NTPC is India’s largest power generation company. As of 31 March 2012, NTPC had a total installed capacity of 37,014 MW (including JVs). The company has set a target of installed capacity of 1,28,000 MW by 2032. The Government of India awarded the status of ‘Maharatna’ to NTPC in May 2010, making it one of the five companies to be granted this status.