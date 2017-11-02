NTPC power plant kills 22, Rahul Gandhi to take break from Gujarat poll campaign to visit Rae Bareli today

Rahul Gandhi yesterday began his three-day campaign tour of south Gujarat, where Assembly poll will be held in December. (PTI)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will take a break from his ongoing ‘Navsarjan Yatra’ in poll-bound Gujarat to visit Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh today to meet the families of victims of a massive explosion at an NTPC power plant. At least 22 people were killed and nearly 100 injured when a massive explosion ripped a boiler at the state-run power giant NTPC’s Unchahar plant. “Due to the unfortunate NTPC accident, I will visit Rae Bareli on tomorrow morning. Will join Gujarat Navsarjan Yatra in the afternoon,” the Congress leader tweeted yesterday. Rahul Gandhi yesterday began his three-day campaign tour of south Gujarat, where Assembly poll will be held in December.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who represents Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha, in her condolence message said she wanted to be with the families of the victims to share their pain in this hour of grief, but could not do so due to her indisposition.