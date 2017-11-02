NTPC explosion in Unchahar Live: Rahul Gandhi meets victims’ families in Rae Bareli, PM Modi approves Rs 2 lakh ex gratia

NTPC explosion in Unchahar Live: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today visited Rae Bareli to meet NTPC Power Plant blast victims’ families. Gandhi has taken a break from his ongoing ‘Navsarjan Yatra’ in poll-bound Gujarat (PTI image)

NTPC explosion in Unchahar Live: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today visited Rae Bareli to meet NTPC Power Plant blast victims’ families. Gandhi has taken a break from his ongoing ‘Navsarjan Yatra’ in poll-bound Gujarat to visit Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh today to meet the families of victims of a massive explosion at an NTPC power plant. At least 22 people were killed and nearly 66 injured when a massive explosion ripped a boiler at the state-run power giant NTPC’s Unchahar plant. “Due to the unfortunate NTPC accident, I will visit Rae Bareli on tomorrow morning. Will join Gujarat Navsarjan Yatra in the afternoon,” the Congress leader tweeted yesterday. Notably, Gandhi yesterday began his three-day campaign tour of south Gujarat, where Assembly poll will be held in December.

Track here Live Updates of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Rae Bareli

11:53 AM: Take a look at PM Modi’s tweet

Prime Minister @narendramodi has approved an ex- gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident at the NTPC plant in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh. PM has approved Rs. 50,000 each for those injured due to the accident. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 2, 2017

11:50 AM: Watch this video

11:45 AM: Police set-up green corridor till airport to bring three persons injured in NTPC accident to Delhi’s AIIMS via special aircraft.

11:40 AM: Rahul Gandhi yesterday began his three-day campaign tour of south Gujarat, where Assembly poll will be held in December.

11:37 AM: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who represents Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha, in her condolence message said she wanted to be with the families of the victims to share their pain in this hour of grief, but could not do so due to her indisposition.

11:33 AM: PM Narendra Modi has approved Rs. 50,000 each for those injured due to the accident.

11:30 AM: PM Narendra Modi approves an ex- gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident at NTPC plant in Raebareli.

11:27 AM: The toll in the massive explosion in a boiler at the state-run power giant NTPC’s Unchahar plant here has risen to 26, a senior official said today.

11:24 AM: Union Power Minister R K Singh, through social media posts, expressed deep anguish at the loss of lives and said that he had directed NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh to rush to the site.

11:21 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that he was “deeply pained” by the accident at the power plant.

11:19 AM: The 1,550-MW plant supplies electricity to nine states, according to officials, and employs around 870 people.

11:17 AM: Watch this video

11:15 AM: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the probe will disclose the details.

11:13 AM: Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar told reporters in Lucknow that the toll in the NTPC boiler blast has risen to 26.

11:10 AM: The NTPC has initiated a probe to ascertain the reasons behind the blast. The chief minister had yesterday announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the grievously injured.

11:07 AM: In a statement, the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has said that at unit number six of its Unchahar plant, there was a sudden abnormal sound at 20-meter elevation around 3:30 yesterday afternoon.

11:04 AM: There was an opening in corner number two from which gases and steam “escaped” affecting the people working around the area, the central public sector undertaking said.

11:01 AM: Watch thsi video

#BREAKING: Rahul Gandhi arrives at U.P, Raebareli where 22 were killed and several injured in a boiler burst pic.twitter.com/h9rzd6JGLd — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 2, 2017

10:59 AM: Death toll in NTPC explosion rises to 26, says Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar.

10:57 AM: Rahul Gandhi meets boiler blast victims

10:55 AM: Rahul Gandhi has taken a break from his ongoing ‘Navsarjan Yatra’ in poll-bound Gujarat to visit Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh today to meet the families of victims of a massive explosion at an NTPC power plant.

Watch this video

#WATCH Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi reaches Rae Bareli district hospital to meet those injured in #NTPCExplosion. pic.twitter.com/9hiEjpmkwr — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 2, 2017

10:53 AM: “Due to the unfortunate NTPC accident, I will visit Rae Bareli on tomorrow morning. Will join Gujarat Navsarjan Yatra in the afternoon,” the Congress leader tweeted yesterday

10:51 AM: Contractual labourers raised slogans on Thursday against the NTPC management

10:49 AM: They claimed they had forewarned about the “impending” disaster at the unit-six as the temperature near the furnace was steadily rising

10:47 AM: Angry locals and family members of the injured have claimed that there was complete absence of medical facilities at the NTPC campus, which led to the spike in the number of casualties

10:45 AM: Union Minister R.K. Singh and state Power Minister Shrikant Sharma are also slated to visit Rae Bareli