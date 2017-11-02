NTPC explosion in Rae Bareli: 20 dead in Uttar Pradesh tragedy as boiler bursts

A boiler in state-run NTPC’s newest power-generating unit at Unchahar in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, exploded on Wednesday, killing at least 20 people(IE image)

A boiler in state-run NTPC’s newest power-generating unit at Unchahar in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, exploded on Wednesday, killing at least 20 people and leaving another over 100 injured, several with severe burn injuries. According to sources, the boiler pipe burst due to clinker formation in unit number 6, which was generating 500 MW power. The unit had started commercial operations in March this year. A massive fire broke out and a huge ball of dust rose after the explosion, making rescue difficult. While the unit has now been shut, the other four units of the Unchahar plant, which is almost 30 years old, is generating 640 MW of power.

NTPC, in a statement after the incident, said that “an unfortunate accident in the boiler of 500 MW under trial unit of NTPC – Unchahar occurred this afternoon. Around 80 people were rushed to NTPC hospital. While most of them were discharged after giving first-aid, 8 people had succumbed to injuries and about 10 persons with serious injuries have been referred to nearby hospitals and to Lucknow to provide immediate treatment. Rescue operations are underway in close coordination with the district administration. Injured persons are being shifted to the nearby hospitals.” NTPC’s senior management is rushing to the site to coordinate the efforts, the statement added.

“An enquiry has been set up by NTPC management to investigate the reasons for the accident. All possible measures are being taken to provide immediate relief to the families of affected people in close coordination with the district administration,” it added.

Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is away in Mauritius on a three-day official visit, ordered that necessary steps be taken for rescue and relief. Expressing his condolences over the deaths, he announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the family of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the grievously injured, besides Rs 25,000 for other injured workers . “The chief minister has taken cognizance of the Unchahar accident and has directed principal secretary (home) to ensure that all steps are taken for rescue and relief,” principal secretary (information) Awanish Awasthi, who is accompanying the chief minister, said. “Four deaths have been confirmed by the district administration. The toll might go up,” additional director general of police (ADG) (law and order) Anand Kumar said.

He said around 40-50 people received burn injuries, and the condition of some of them was serious. All of them were being rushed to hospitals for treatment, he added. The Unchahar sub-division in Rae Bareli district is around 110 km from the state capital. ADG Kumar said that all available ambulances were pressed into action and the additional district magistrate and the additional superintendent of police were on the spot to supervise relief and rescue operations. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was also dispatched to the explosion site from Lucknow for relief and rescue operations, an official said. The explosion triggered panic among the employees who ran helter-skelter. The district administration rushed ambulances to the spot and directed health officials to provide prompt treatment to the injured. Taking to FE, an official of the energy department ruled out any adverse effect on the grid due to the incident and said since this is a lean period, there would be no effect on providing power.