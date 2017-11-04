NTPC explosion: Death toll rises to 33

The NTPC has initiated a probe to ascertain the reasons behind the blast. (PTI)

One person, who had suffered burn injuries in the NTPC boiler blast in Rae Bareili, died today morning at the Safdarjung hospital here, a doctor said.

With this, the death toll in NTPC’s Unchahar plant accident has climbed to 33, making it the country’s worst industrial disaster in the last eight years.

Santosh Kumar Shah (40) had 90 per cent burns and was brought here in a very critical condition last evening, medical superitendent of the hospital Dr Rajendra Sharma said.

Eleven more injured persons are admitted in the Burn ICU of the hospital.

Six injured persons were flown in last night and were admitted to the Burn department of the AIIMS here. A majority of them have suffered extreme facial burns.

“All of them have been admitted in the burn department of the AIIMS trauma centre. One of them has 60 per cent burns while others have burn injuries ranging between 25 and 50 per cent,” a senior doctor at the AIIMS said.

A massive explosion ripped a boiler in the state-run power giant NTPC’s Unchahar plant in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district On November 1.

The NTPC has initiated a probe to ascertain the reasons behind the blast.

The 1,550-MW plant supplies electricity to nine states and employs around 870 people, according to officials.