NTPC boiler explosion: Rahul Gandhi leaves Gujarat tour midway, set to visit Rae Bareli tomorrow

After the horrific tragedy at the NTPC Unchahar plant in Rae Bareli, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi has decided to visit the Uttar Pradesh city early tomorrow morning. Rahul, who is on a three-day tour to Gujarat, tweeted about the visit as he condoled the death of 18 people in the industrial blast. Rahul is on a tour of Gujarat targetted at drumming up support for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections. The boiler explosion at the NTPC plant has also injured more than 100 people. Rahul also added that he will rejoin the Navsrajan Yatra in Gujarat tomorrow afternoon.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted that he was disturbed by the targedy and urged the authorities to provide all help to the injured. “Disturbed by the NTPC plant incident. My condolences are with the families of those who died. Urge the authorities to provide immediate help to the injured”, the Congress scion said in a tweet in Hindi.

रायबरेली NTPC प्लांट की घटना से मन विचलित है। मेरी संवेदनाएं मृतकों के परिवार के साथ हैं। प्रशासन से आग्रह है घायलों को तत्काल मदद दी जाए। — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 1, 2017

Congress President Sonia Gandhi too expressed her deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the NTPC boiler explosion in her constituency Rae Bareli. She requested the authorities to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured and also provide every help for the families of the bereaved victims.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is on Gujarat tour to campaign for the assembly elections scheduled for next month in the state. He kicked off the third leg of his ‘Navsarjan Yatra’ from Jambusar, where he addressed a public rally today.