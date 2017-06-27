NSA Doval rescues PM Modi at White House media event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media today at White House. (PTI image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was today saved from a possible embarrassment by an alert National Security Advisor Ajit Doval when the wind swept away some pages of his prepared remarks to the media at the White House. While the prime minister was attentively listening to the remarks of US President Donald Trump at the Rose Garden of the presidential mansion after their first meeting, a sudden gust of wind swept away some pages of Modi’s prepared statement to the media.

Doval, who was seated in the front row along with some other senior Indian officials, sprang up and quickly retrieved the papers and handed it back to the prime minister. The wind again played naughtily and the papers were blown away once again to be retrieved by Doval. Prime Minister Modi’s summit with President Trump was the first face-to-face meeting between the leaders of the two major countries.