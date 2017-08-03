NRI child from Kuwait donates his Rs 18,000 prize money for Indian Army Welfare Fund

NRI student Riddhiraj Kumar, who lives in Kuwait, presented a cheque of Rs 18,000 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter/PMO India)

An NRI child on Thursday donated Rs 18,000 for the Army Welfare Fund. NRI student Riddhiraj Kumar, who lives in Kuwait, presented a cheque of Rs 18,000 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kumar had won this amount as a prize money in Australian Council for Education Research’s International Bench Mark Test for Improving Learning Award for Excellence. Kumar studies in Indian Educational School, Kuwait and excelled in both Mathematics and Science, for the Middle East, to win a total of 80 Kuwait Dinars, which is equivalent to the donated amount. The youngster met PM Modi along with his mother on Thursday.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, PM Modi met BJP MPs from Maharastra and Goa and urged them to “rise above” and connect with people through public welfare, reported PTI. According to the report, PM also asked MPs of the two states to be involved with those from the deprived sections of the society as public representatives.

The Prime Minister also told the MPs that people should understand the idea of development and asked them to be involved with the masses through welfare activities.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who is an MP from Maharashtra, was also present at the meeting. As per the report, the MPs from the two states said the schemes launched by the government in the last three years have made positive impact on the lives of the poor in the country.