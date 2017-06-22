NRHM scam: CBI files charge sheet against former UP minister Babu Singh Kushwaha

The CBI has filed a supplementary charge sheet against former UP minister Babu Singh Kushwaha in NRHM case. (Source: PTI)

The CBI has filed a supplementary charge sheet against former Uttar Pradesh-family welfare minister Babu Singh Kushwaha and former principal secretary of the department Pradeep Shukla in the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) scam case. CBI sources said the charge sheet was filed against Shukla, the IAS topper of the 1981 batch, and Kushwaha under charges of corruption and cheating at a special court in Ghaziabad. Shukla was also the mission director of the National Rural Health Mission in Uttar Pradesh. They said the charges were not filed against accused R P Jaiswal as he had passed away during the course of the investigation. The sources said over 7,000 pages of documents had been annexed with the charge sheet as evidence.

The first charge sheet was filed in the case on February 25, 2013. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the supply of 515 “first referral unit” kits and 2,050 “intra-uterine” device kids worth Rs 31.59 crore under the NRHM. The UPA government had launched NRHM in 2005-06 in various states for providing better medical facilities to all citizens and vulnerable sections of the population. The accused caused a loss of Rs 21.20 crore and made illegal gains in the process of implementing the scheme, the charge sheet has alleged.