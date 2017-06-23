Nowhatta mob lynching: Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over DySP Ayub Pandith being stoned to death by mob, says pained beyond words at the horrific incident

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Reuters)

Nowhatta mob lynching: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi turned to Twitter on Friday to express his grief and anger towards the horrific incident that took place in Jammu and Kashmir earlier today. He wrote, “The brutal lynching of DySP Md Ayub Pandith marks a new low. Pained beyond words at the horrific incident.” He further dragged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government into the conversation and called them the reason behind the situation in J&K. He said, “Heartbreaking to see J&K being pushed back several decades because of the complete failure of the PDP/BJP government.” Rahul Gandhi’s reaction comes hours after a person who was later identified as Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP)’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammed Ayub Pandith was lynched to death.

The dreadful incident took place on Thursday night when DSP Pandith was stoned to death by an irate mob near Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of Srinagar. The incident was confirmed earlier today by DGP S P Vaid, who termed it as ‘a very sad and unfortunate one’ and said that the ‘official was killed by the mob while he was performing his duties.’ According to PTI, the mob reportedly stripped him naked before stoning him to death after Pandith allegedly opened fire at a group of people. Police was deployed to prevent any untoward incident as tension prevailed in the area. His body was taken to police control room. The incident took place even as the mob went on a rampage targeting empty security pickets erected in the area.

Here are the tweets by Rahul Gandhi-

The brutal lynching of DySP Md Ayub Pandith marks a new low. Pained beyond words at the horrific incident http://t.co/kulQ0bkY6L — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 23, 2017

Heartbreaking to see J&K being pushed back several decades because of the complete failure of the PDP/BJP Govt — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 23, 2017

The PTI report claims that it was learned that Muslims across Kashmir are observing Shab-e-Qadr (the night of power) with night-long prayers and supplications being made inside the mosques and shrines of the valley. Authorities had already announced restrictions on the movement of people in seven police station areas of the city as a precautionary measure.