Nowhatta mob lynching: Jammu and Kashmir Police to nab suspects responsible for killing of DSP Mohammad Ayub Pandit

The Jammu and Kashmir Police will soon conduct a search operation to nab those behind lynching of Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ayub Pandit on the premises of the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on June 22, an Indian Express report said. “Police have obtained vital clues about the incident. They have identified many people leading the mob but officers did not go for any fresh arrests to avoid trouble on the eve of Eid. They are now planning to launch a massive search against those whose names have come up,” paper quoted sources as saying.

Soon after the incident , state DGP SP Vaid had said that 12 persons who were allegedly involved in lynching had been identified. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to investigate into the incident. Five persons had been arrested in the case so far. Pandit was part of the security wing of the state police and lived in Nowpora, almost one kilometre from the Jamia Masjid. The mob lynched him after some people there identified him as a police officer. His body was later dumped in a drain.

”Officers are hoping to collect video evidence of the incident as they have reports that some people might have recorded images of the lynching,” sources told the paper.

Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah met Pandit’s family in Nowpora yesterday. “Visited the home of murdered DySP Pandith in Srinagar earlier this morning to offer my condolences to his family in person,’’ he posted on Twitter.