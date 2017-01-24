Now, you can get passport through these post offices

If the pilot projects are successful, the government plans to scale up the programme by opening POPSK in all HPOs in a phased manner.. (PTI)

In a bid to make it easier for citizens to get passports, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, and Department of Posts (DOP) have joined hands to use Head Post Offices (HPO) in the states as Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) for delivering passport related services.

An MEA release today said that the pilot projects for this joint venture would be inaugurated on January, 25 at HPO in Mysuru, Karnataka and at Dahod in Gujarat.

According to the release, appointments for passport applicants have been released for these two places starting from January 25. “Applicants, who apply for their passports online through the passport portal, can now schedule an appointment and then visit the designated POPSK to complete the formalities akin to those at the PSK (Passport Seva Kendras) necessary prior to the issue of the passport.”

You May Also Like To Watch This

“Delivery of passport related services through the POPSK would be yet another citizen-centric measure of the Government in taking IT- driven public services closer to the people of the country. This partnership would be an important step forward enabling the Government to continue to deliver passport related services to the citizens in a timely, transparent, more accessible, and reliable manner through streamlined processes and a committed, trained and motivated workforce,” it said.

If the pilot projects are successful, the government plans to scale up the programme by opening POPSK in all HPOs in a phased manner.

The Union government has taken a number of initiatives recently to make it easier for citizens to get their passports.

As many as 89 Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) are functional across the country as extended arms of 38 Passport Offices.

These has been a significant expansion in the volume of passport related services in the last few years. The government of India issued 1.15 crore passport and other related services during the calendar year 2016, according to the release.

You May Also Like To Watch This

The Government would also inaugurate four new PSKs at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Udaipur in Rajasthan, Siliguri in West Bengal and Sholapur in Maharashtra in the coming months. Besides, the Union government also organises Passport Seva Camps at various locations. During 2016, 80 such camps were organised at various locations across the country in which 34,111 passport applications were processed.