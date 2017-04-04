Now, Yogi Adityanath starts crackdown against government school teachers, says ‘take tuitions, go to jail’

Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

Any government school teacher in Uttar Pradesh caught taking tuitions will be sent to jail, the new Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath threatened on Tuesday. The cases of these teachers taking private tuitions have often come to light and it causes them to miss taking their classes in schools, which in turn negatively impacts students there. Reacting strongly to the complaints of a huge number of teachers missing classes for personal monetary gain, Yogi effectively said, “take tuitions, go to jail.” He orders to file FIR against those who do not comply the orders. It is less than a month that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP has taken oath as the CM of UP and he has given a number of orders in the public interest – from banning illegal slaughterhouses across the state to making Anti-Romeo squad for preventing eve-teasing. The UP CM took to Twitter to announce the mentioned order on the day.

Yogi Adityanath stated that the education system of Uttar Pradesh needs a lot to improve. Therefore, he ordered to make a list of rules and regulations for fee structures of private schools and colleges in the state. He also asked the teachers and schools to complete the academic syllabus on time and ensure arrangements for timely examinations thereafter. With this list of orders, Yogi Adityanath assured to bring required positive changes in the education system of UP.

WATCH

The UP CM chaired the first cabinet meeting of its government formed in the state after recently-concluded assembly polls, at Lucknow secretariat. In the meeting, he took several important decision for the people of the state. The major decision included approval of the proposal to buy 100 percent wheat crop of farmers across the state, making rules, no more illegal slaughter houses will be allowed to be set up in Uttar Pradesh and setting up of a sports stadium in Ghazipur.