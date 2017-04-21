Now, Yogi Adityanath orders probe into Akhilesh Yadav’s mega infra scheme, the Lucknow-Agra Expressway project

Yogi Adityanath government has ordered a probe into Agra-Yamuna Expressway. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe into the ambitious infrastructure scheme, the Lucknow-Agra Expressway project of the former Samajwadi Party government led by Akhilesh Yadav, according to a report by The Indian Express. The UP government has written a letter to 10 District Magistrates dated 19th April ordering an enquiry into the sale deeds of land in about 230 notified villages. According to the report, these deeds were signed in last one-and-a-half years. The government has also found Rs 600 cr of unused money in Lucknow-Agra Expressway accounts. The project was inaugurated by the Yadav and is about 92 percent complete.

Ever since taking charge of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath government has taken some major steps to target corruption in the state. On Friday morning, an inspection was conducted by a team of electricity officials which revealed that former Chief Minister of state and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav had unpaid bills worth Rs 4 lakh. The team found that the permissible limit of 5 kW a day was being crossed by as many as eight times, according to the news agency ANI.

In his first visit to the Bundelkhand region since BJP’s win in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath yesterday asked party workers not to take law in their hands if they find any discrepancy in development works. “BJP workers should not take law in their hands if they find any discrepancy in development works. You should inform your (BJP) office bearers or officers concerned,” he told a gathering. “When we were in opposition, dharna and protest were justified but now you (workers) are in power, now this is not your job. Your work is to popularise government schemes,” he added.

Talking about his government’s plan for the region, Adityanath said, “Our government is working on a plan to connect Bundelkhand to New Delhi via a six-lane road. This will attract industrialists here, giving jobs to lakhs of local youths in the next five years and prevent large scale migration in search of employment”.