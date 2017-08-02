Now, Yogi Adityanath orders officials to shun bouquets, gift book or a single flower at public functions

“As per the order of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, only books and single flower can be gifted to the dignitaries during public functions”, his office said in a tweet.(PTI)

Days after Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asked state governments not to gift bouquets to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked all officers of the state to gift books or single flower rather than bouquets to guests during public functions. “As per the order of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, only books and single flower can be gifted to the dignitaries during public functions”, his office said in a tweet. Earlier on July 17, the MHA asked all states and Union Territories to avoid presenting bouquets to the prime minister during latter’s visit within the country. At best, a flower, handkerchief or books can be presented to the visiting dignitary.

“No bouquet may be presented to the PM during his tours within India. At best will be a flower among with a khadi handkerchief or a book may be presented to welcome the dignitary,” the ministry had said in a notification. “All states/Union territories are requested to suitably sensitise all concerned to ensure strict compliance of the above instructions.”

You may also like to watch:

In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking at a function in Kochi, had made an appeal to people to present him a book instead of a bouquet as a greeting. “I believe that reading and knowledge should not be limited only to work related aspects. It should help develop habits of social responsibility, service to the nation and service to humanity. It should cure the evils in society and nation. It should spread the idea of peace along with respect for unity and integrity of the nation. Such a move can make a big difference,” he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.