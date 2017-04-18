Now, Sonu Nigam and musician Wajid Khan in Twitter war over loudspeaker at religious places

Singer Sonu Nigam. (PTI)

In the wake of the controversy over Singer Sonu Nigam’s tweet, music composer and singer Wajid Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday to voice his point of view. Wajid Khan’s twitter post read, “@sonunigam that everyone has thr own point of view but that can be said without hurting others sentiments. hope u’ll understand whr comng frm.” Sonu Nigam in order to make his point clear replied to his tweet and said “Dear @wajidkhan7. If for once u stop being a Muslim & simply be a Citizen of India, u will see what everyone is truly talking about. Love.”

While this was not the first tweet by Wajid Khan, in an earlier post by him, he expressed his sadness over Sonu Nigam’s tweet. He said, “I’m hurt as my dearest brother @sonunigam tweeted such words about #Azaan n not being a Muslim #Gundagiri knowing U never expected ths not U.”

The twitter post by Sonu Nigam has divided the industry into two, while one section supports the singer while the other is criticising him for his tweet. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri supported Nigam, he tweeted, “I am willing to sponsor a campaign against illegal blaring of Azaan and other prayers on loudspeakers. Suggest a creative hashtag.” Actor Raza Murad criticised him for the use of such words and said, “Sonu Nigam is undoubtedly a great singer, but the kind of words he has used, like ‘Goondagardi’, were totally uncalled for, you have the right to protest, but the kind of language he has used is particularly very depressing.”

All this started when singer Sonu Nigam described the use of loudspeakers to broadcast sermons and prayers by mosques, temples and gurudwaras as “gundagardi” (hooliganism). In a series of tweets, the singer said he didn’t believe that the religious places should wake people up by using loudspeakers and demanded an end to “forced religiousness”. Sonu said he didn’t believe “in any temple or gurudwara using electricity to wake up people who don’t follow the religion. Why then..? Honest? True? [sic]” “Gundagardi hai bus (it is hooliganism),” Nigam tweeted. “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the ‘Azaan’ in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India,” the singer said in another tweet. Sonu further said, “And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? [sic]” Sonu’s tweets went viral withing minutes they were posted on Twitter.