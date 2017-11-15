Now Rs 5 cr worth high-end cars of AIADMK, TTV Dhinakaran-linked alleged conman seized by I-T dept

The high-end cars were reportedly stashed away by the accused with an aide in Kochi. (Photo: IE)

EC bribery case: The Income Tax (IT) department in Karnataka has seized many luxury cars worth more than Rs 5 crore while tracking the activities of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. According to Indian Express, the high-end cars were reportedly stashed away by the accused with an aide in Kochi following his arrest earlier this year in April. Accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar was arrested on April 16 and a charge sheet against him was filed by the Delhi Police in the month of July. The conman was arrested in the Election Commission bribery case that also involved AIADMK (Amma) faction leader TTV Dhinakaran. The 30-year-old accused was arrested allegedly attempting to bribe Election Commission officials to obtain the two-leaves election symbol.

The report stated that Chandrasekhar is believed to have arranged the stashing of the luxury cars in October when he was taken to south India by a team of seven Delhi policemen. According to the information provided by the IT department, a case against the seven policemen has been registered by the Delhi Police. The policemen -led by an assistant sub-inspector allegedly helped Chandrasekhar while transporting him as an undertrial prisoner. They have been accused of allowing him to have a free run by staying in luxury hotels, meeting accomplices, flying across cities and accessing his personal wealth during the fortnight he was in their custody.

After tracking Chandrasekhar’s activities in south India, the IT department on October 12 seized two luxury cars — a Bentley and Jaguar — along with high-end watches to which he got access during the visit with the policemen. The IT department after the investigation found out that Chandrasekhar had entrusted a fleet of luxury vehicles to an accomplice in Kochi, who has been identified as Navas. The investigation in the case was led by the IT department between November 8 and 10. During investigation, the Income-tax department found 6 luxury cars parked in the parking area of a property in Kochi.