Now, record your suggestions for PM Modi’s upcoming ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address at AIR’s IITF stall

Public broadcaster All India Radio (AIR) has set up a special stall at the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) for visitors to record their suggestions to be included in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address, an official has said. “There is an unprecedented rush of people in the special stall…On Saturday and Sunday, there was a huge surge of people from all segments of the society, young and old to connect to the prime minister through this unique initiative,” AIR’s External Services Division director Amlanjyoti Mazumdar said. He said AIR has installed devices where people can record their suggestions and ideas to be included in the November 26 edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’. Besides recording their messages, Mazumdar said, people can also write their suggestions in post cards available at the stall. Modi invites inputs from general public for his monthly radio address. He picks the discussion topics from the ideas shared by them. Mazumdar said people were making suggestions on a wide ranging topics, including demonetisation, GST, pollution, quality of education of government schools and sanitation.

“This is a maiden attempt by AIR to popularise its programmes and also connect to the listeners directly during IITF or any such mega events that attract huge footfalls,” Mazumdar said. The India International Trade Fair is being held in Pragati Maidan from November 14 to November 27.