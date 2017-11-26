Now Prakash Raj jumps onto Parliament session row; see how he questions Modi government

National-award winning actor Prakash Raj today attacked the Narendra Modi-led NDA government over the delay in Winter session of Parliament. (Image: IE)

National-award winning actor Prakash Raj today attacked the Narendra Modi-led NDA government over the delay in Winter session of Parliament. In his Twitter post, #justasking, Prakash Raj asks the reason behind the delay in the holding of the winter session of Parliament. The tweet reads: “Why is the winter session not happening….”. Not bothered with the answer, he proceeds to provide three options of his own volition.

The options go something like this: Is it cold weather and that’s why there is a delay or the politicians are busy somewhere or it may get too hot and embarrassing to answer before elections,” he posted. He ends his question with the hashtag #justasking. However, this is not the first time, the actor has done something like this, he has been asking sharp questions for quite a while now, and has not shied away from taking a stand on controversial ones either. He was the one who raised his voice after the brutal and horrific murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. He was also the one who came out in support of controversial Padmavati movie, which has attracted protests from across the country. From taking a dig at the government to attracting controversies, the actor has refused to stop asking his questions that grab eyeballs across the spectrum of society.

If this was not enough, earlier, in the day, the actor in a satirical tone, mocked Maan Ki Baat, a monthly radio programme hosted by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. His tweet reads: Isn’t it a rarest of rare sight….to see most of our union ministers.. chief ministers…elected central representatives…celebrating.. CONSTITUTION DAY with a cup of tea in ONE STATE.. #just asking. Today, ‘Mann ki Baat, Chai ke Saath’ was held at all the 50,128 polling booths in 182 Assembly seats with BJP President Amit Shah also seen attending one such event attentively.