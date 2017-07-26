Now, Police questions actress Kavya Madhavan in Malayalam actress abduction case

The investigation team, headed by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) B. Sandhya, interrogated her at Dileep’s ancestral house in Aluva yesterday. (Image: IE)

Actress and wife of actor Dileep, Kavya Madhavan, has been interrogated by the investigation team in connection with the Malayalam actress abduction case. The investigation team, headed by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) B. Sandhya, interrogated her at Dileep’s ancestral house in Aluva yesterday. The prime accused ‘Pulsar’ Sunil had told the investigation team that after committing the crime, he had come to Lakshya, an online marketing firm run by Kavya at Kakkanad in Kochi.

Upon his statement, the police had conducted a raid at Lakshya. The Kerala High Court had on Monday rejected the bail plea of actor Dileep, who was arrested on conspiracy charges in the molestation case of a Malayalam actress. Bail was denied on the grounds that the actor could possibly influence the witnesses in the case. On July 11, Dileep was expelled from the primary membership of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) after being arrested. He was also sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Earlier, the two main accused – Sunil Kumar and Vigeesh, in the abduction and assault of the Malayalam actress, were brought to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu for evidence collection. This came after a court of Aluva in Ernakulam district granted nine-day police custody of the two accused.