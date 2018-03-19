Now, pay Rs 2,000 fine for wasting water: How Chandigarh plans to hook residents’ habit

Residents of Chandigarh found wasting water will soon have to shell out Rs 2,000 as penalty, the Muncipal COrporation has said. (IE)

Residents of Chandigarh found wasting water will soon have to shell out Rs 2,000 as penalty, the Muncipal COrporation has said. As per new rules introduced by the municpal body, a fine of Rs 2,000 will be levied upon residents over incidents of water wastage. From April 15 to June 30, the people living in the city will be challaned if they are found wasting water, reported The Indian Express.

The corporation has asked people to discontinue watering of lawns, courtyards, washing of cars and other vehicles using a hosepipe, else they will be fined. A fine would also be imposed on a resident for overflowing water tanks, water coolers or leakage in pipes. Under the annual drive, there would be intensified checking said Chief Engineer Manoj Bansal. Pictures or videos of violators can also be posted on WhatsApp of the civic body team officials. The violator will be challaned on the basis of the video.

Bansal said that teams have been constituted that will check water wastage during morning hours as well as in the evening. A Sub Divisional officer will head each team who will hand over the challan to the violator on the spot. The person who fails to pay the challan, the fine would be added to the water bill.

With rising temperature, the demand for water in Chandigarh is increasing. The civic body has observed that the northern sectors consumes more water than to the southern sectors. Therefore, the special focus will be given to the northern sectors, the officials said. The MC public health wing had found that there being houses of size more than one kanal, the consumption was more even up to 1,376 litres of water per person. Last year, more than 500 people were fined for wasting water.

The situation in various parts of the city is already bad. It is worse in the southern belt of the city. According to IE, the city gets only 85 Million Gallons Daily (MGD) while the demand reaches up to 116 MGD in summers. The gap in the demand and supply leaves several sectors and colony areas of the city high and dry.