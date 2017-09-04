Now, objectionable items found at Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s Dera Sacha Sauda centres

Objectionable items found at Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s Dera Sacha Sauda centres. (PTI)

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that some ‘objectionable’ objects were found during the cleaning of ‘Namcharcha Ghars’, the assembly centers of Dera Sacha Saucha, reported PTI. He further said that as many as 117 centers have been cleansed in the state. As per PTI report, in an official statement, he said,”Some objectionable items were found during the sanitisation of Namcharcha Ghars in the State.” Khattar said that Dera followers had surrendered arms with the state government and added that the “people there are cooperating with the government.” When the Haryana CM was asked if there was any step taken to search other Deras in the state, he said that there is no problem if the Deras are running in the right manner, as per PTI report. However, he added that action will be take in case any complaint is filed.

On the issue All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) serving a two-month ultimatum to the state government to complete all legal formalities regarding reservation for Jats, Khattar said the state government would not submit to any pressure, and work according to its policies. He said the Backward Classes Commission, an autonomous body, was seized of the matter and would submit its report.

Earlier, on Sunday, Khattar said the Punjab and Haryana High Court was monitoring the Dera Sacha Sauda issue and the administration will enter the sect’s headquarters at Sirsa after the court appoints a judicial magistrate for the purpose. To a question why the administration was hesitating to entering the sect’s headquarters, he said in Karnal, “The Punjab and Haryana High Court is monitoring the entire (Dera) issue. We have sought appointment of a judicial magistrate and will also follow all the directions of the court.” Khattar said the forces cannot enter on their own.