Now, Northern Railways safe from dense fog as it installs fog-safety device in trains

As North India continues to reel under dense fog, the Indian Railways has installed a fog-safety device in the trains to prevent their long delays in winters. (Image: IE)

As North India continues to reel under dense fog, the Indian Railways has installed a fog-safety device in the trains to prevent their long delays in winters. “We have used the GPS technology in the device with a map of tracks, signals, stations and level crossing of the Northern Railway in it. It alerts loco pilot about level crossing/signal. When drivers know there are no hurdles, they can increase the speed”, Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Nitin Chowdhary told ANI.

The fog-safety device is placed in the driver’s cabin. It alerts the driver of the approaching signal on the track in the fog. The foggy weather affects the visibility of signals.Moreover, hundreds of passengers at several railway stations in north India have been left stranded after multiple trains have been cancelled, delayed and rescheduled for the last couple of days.

The low visibility has led to the cancellation of 14 trains, today. Also, 18 trains have been rescheduled and 60 are arriving late.