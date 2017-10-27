Now, Nitish Kumar threatens to sack government officials who demand dowry

After imposition of total prohibition in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is taking yet-another tough stand for a social cause. In a stern message, Kumar has directed state government employees not to demand dowry or take part in child marriages. (PTI image)

After imposition of total prohibition in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is taking yet-another tough stand for a social cause. In a stern message, Kumar has directed state government employees not to demand dowry or take part in child marriages. Kumar warned that if anyone is found engaged in aforementioned activities, he or she will be sacked with immediate effect. It has been learnt that employees have to take oath that they would refrain from demanding dowry. There is a rule regarding this in the state but it was not being followed in a strict manner. Earlier this month Kumar had made an appeal to people of the state not take or give dowry during marriage.

Before this, the Nitish Kumar government had imposed a complete ban on liquor in Bihar from April 1, 2016. In April, Kumar had played down apprehensions of a financial loss caused by prohibition even as he had asserted the state, instead, had witnessed a surge in domestic and foreign tourist arrivals. “Against 1.69 crore domestic tourists in 2015, the figure was 2.85 crore in 2016, a 68 percent increase,” he told reporters in his state Legislative Assembly chambers here quoting from official figures. Likewise, against 9.23 lakh foreign tourists in 2015, the state played host to 10.10 lakh foreign tourists in 2016, a 9 percent hike, Kumar added. He had quoted statistics to dispel the apprehensions of loss to the state exchequer due to the implementation of prohibition in the state in April 2016.

Kumar had even visited various places in the country on invitation from organisers of liquor ban campaigns. He had listed the virtues of not drinking. Kumar had led the world’s longest human chain, involving over four crore people, in support of prohibition in Patna on January 21 this year