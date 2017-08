Aadhaar Card made mandatory for registration of death.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government has made Aadhaar mandatory for the registration of death in order to establish the identity of the deceased. This decision will be effective from October 1, 2017. A notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs said, “It will provide an effective method to prevent fraud. It will also help in recording the identity of the deceased person.”

Further details awaited.