Now, Mamata Banerjee calls PM Narendra Modi the salesman of plastic currency

Once again listing the names and causes for the deaths of victims of demonetisation, Mamata Banerjee twitted, “Modi babu, you are totally arrogant. You are responsible for 120+ deaths.” (PTI)

Escalating attacks on the Prime Minister, over the implementation of the demonetisation policy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had, today, mocked PM Narendra Modi stating that he has become a salesman of plastic currency and also questioned whether the people of the country are going to eat plastic. Earlier in the day, criticizing the Prime Minister, once again, over the ban on currency notes, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, over a twitter post, called PM Modi arrogant and blamed him for the 120+ deaths caused due to demonetisation.

Modi babu, you are totally arrogant. You are responsible for 120+ deaths #DeMonetisation Victims list and cause pic.twitter.com/pQi9nnJGdd — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 10, 2017

The West Bengal CM had locked horns with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government, as the Prime Minister, citing the need to curb the flow of black money in the country, had put a ban on currency notes of the denomination Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, on November 8, last year.

Even two months after note ban, the Modi government was still in the cross-hairs of the opposition with Mamata Banerjee, yesterday, saying people were on the “brink of disaster” and urged President Pranab Mukherjee to intervene while former premier Manmohan Singh asserted it will adversely affect India’s GDP. Dubbing demonetisation as a “shameless flop show”, Banerjee asked the common people to rise in protest even as TMC activists staged dharnas in front of RBI office in Kolkata as well as CBI office besides many places in the districts in West Bengal. The TMC supremo, while announcing the “nationwide protests” against demonetisation from yesterday, claimed that the CBI was being used to victimise her party, accusing the NDA government of turning CBI into a “Conspiracy Bureau of India”.

