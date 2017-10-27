Now IPL cricket type auction of motorcycle riders coming to India; motorsports set for big boost

Vilo Events promoted by former India rider, Eeshan Lokhande, has made major changes in the supercross racing format to take the sport beyond the enthusiasts and get more people interested in the motor sport.

The IPL cricket league continues to inspire other lesser sports hoping to work the magic in their sports. The Pune Invitational Supercross League 2017 is getting ready for an auction of motorcycle riders who will be picked up the six teams on November 3 in Pune. These riders and their teams would participate in the Supercross League scheduled to be held in Pune from November 17 to 19 at a indigenously prepared track. Around 53 national and 11 international riders will be part of the league and will compete against each other for the top honours. Racing teams Bhalla Royale, INK Racing, P B Racing, Team Greeshm and Lilleria Motorsports will be vying with each other to pick up the riders through an auction. Two more teams will join them soon in the first of its kind franchise-based league format in supercross racing event in the world.

Vilo Events promoted by former India rider, Eeshan Lokhande, has made major changes in the supercross racing format to take the sport beyond the enthusiasts and get more people interested in the motor sport. So instead of a three hour racing events, we have turned it into a three day racing fiesta with the main races in the evening along with other events such as freestyle motocross shows in the afternoon, product launches, displays glitz and glamour added to the offering, says Lokhande. There will also be a junior section with riders such as Yuvraj Konde, Karan Karle, Ikshan Shanbag, Sarthak Chave and female rider Tanika Shanbhag in action. The overseas riders are coming from US, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Germany.

Unlike previous years, the Supercross events has got some support from corporates with the Panchsil Group, Force Motors, Kawasaki India and Gabriel Suspension is getting associated with the Super Cross event. Talks are on with Gulf Oil to join in, Lokhande said. Previously support came only from TVS Racing with other Indian motorcycle makers staying away from the sport, points out Lokhande. This is the fourth edition of the Pune and Lokhande is looking to scale it up to the next level. A live relay on TV of the main races is also in the works. The Indian government re-recognises motorsport as a sport is expected to boost the neglected sport.

Conducted under the aegis of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India, the event will see riders riding six motos over three days and collect points for their team with the team with the highest tally of points becoming the winner. SX -1 and SX – 2 race categories is riding on foreign motorcycles up to 500cc. SX – 3 is riders on Indian motorcycles up to 260 cc. In the junior catery the SX race is for Indian riders under 15 years and up to 250 cc bikes and SX Class is for International riders on foreign bikes up to 500cc bikes. The previous event held at a smaller scale saw 11,000 spectators buying tickets for the show and coming for the event which was encouraging and indicated the sport was gaining popularity.