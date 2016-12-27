Now, Home Ministry takes to Twitter Seva Cell

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi focusing on social media presence in a big way, the Union Home Ministry is set to roll out a Twitter Seva Cell with an aim to provide public service redressal in the most effective manner. (Reuters image)

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi focusing on social media presence in a big way, the Union Home Ministry is set to roll out a Twitter Seva Cell with an aim to provide public service redressal in the most effective manner. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ministry of Railways have been doing it effectively. According to The Indian Express, The Home Ministry will channelise the messages received from the public to the concerned joint secretary who will have to resolve them. Joint Secretary (Police- I) Kumar Alok has been made the nodal officer for the pilot project. Earlier, there were several meetings of the Union Council of Ministers chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PM had emphasized on the need to take the governments’ achievements to people through various mediums including the social media.

Rural Development Ministry had decided to go the whole hog on community websites like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram to highlight its initiatives for rural India, and hire an agency for it. Under the plan, two content developers will be deployed for each of three ministries—Rural development, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water and Sanitation and one full time dedicated Project Manager and a designer at the Union Minister Birender Singh’s office during the period of work.

The selected agency shall begin social media management for the Union Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water and Sanitation Birender Singh and all three ministries for two years, a term which can be further extended. The selected agency will have to create and subsequently maintain the official Facebook Page, Twitter Profile and YouTube Channel, Google plus, LinkedIn and Instagram of the Union Minister, the ministries of the corresponding schemes there.

They are expected to give all social media platforms related to the ministry a new look every week by putting up new creatives, cover images on various theme lines and putting up daily informative and promotional updates in the form of relevant text, photos, audio, video, interactive content, interviews, news, quiz etc. The agency will also engage with users, regularly.

