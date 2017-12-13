Now Fortis Hospital Noida accused of overcharging by father of dead girl

A man has registered a police complaint against Fortis Hospital Noida in which he alleged that the hospital has charged over Rs 1 lakh for the treatment of his daughter who died four hours after being admitted there. The person named Joginder Singh alleged in the complaint that his daughter Shweta fell unconscious on November 18 after which she was admitted to a private hospital in Ghaziabad. She was discharged later. However, on November 20, she became unconscious again and he brought her to Fortis hospital in Noida around 1 am. Singh added that his daughter was given an injection by the doctors and was admitted to the ICU. Four hours later the doctors declared her dead and gave him abill of Rs 1.03 lakh. The man alleged that he was allowed to take the body only after the amount was paid.

A police official at the Noida Sector 58 police station said that the complaint has been received and a committee has been formed by the district magistrate to probe the matter.

The police official also said that the hospital authorities have claimed that there was no overcharging or negligence. He added that the hospital management is cooperating in the investigation.

This is not the first case of alleged overcharging that has come to the fore after the death of a patient in Fortis hospital. In September, seven-year-old Adya died because of dengue at Fortis hospital Gurugram and the parents were charged more than Rs 15 lakh for treatment by the hospital. A stunning revelation was made by Jayant Singh (father of the deceased girl) against Fortis hospital, He alleged that hospital authorities tried to buy him off in order to settle the matter and to assure that he stops his social media campaign and doesn’t take any legal action against them.