Now, demand to rename a Bihar village after Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI file)

The popularity of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is soaring. Before taking the top most in UP, the monk-turned-politician was already very popular in eastern Uttar Pradesh, particularly Gorakhpur, neighbouring parts of Bihar and Nepal. Now, it seems his popularity has reached even the interiors of Bihar, so much so that people have demanded to rename a village after the Yogi and a number of villagers have reportedly given their consent for the name change.

According to a report by New 18, a few visitors and land donors for the construction of a temple in village Kelabari Phulwaria have proposed to rename the village as ‘Yogi Adityanath Gram’. According to the person who has donated his land for the temple, villagers have already accepted the proposal. Kelabari Phulwaria is a small village in Mohania Panchayat of Kasba Block in district Purnia of Bihar.

However, a few villagers said they are ready for the construction of the temple but their permission has not been sought for the name change. Some other senior citizen, youth and women of the village even said they were not aware of the proposal, the report said.

According to the report, the local ward member said he had not been informed about the proposal but he would accept the demand of the villagers.

While the villagers may or may not agree to the demand of renaming the village, the fact that they are discussing Yogi Adityanath shows his popularity is increasing and it may be a significant development in Bihar politics as well.

Ever since taking oath of office, Yogi has taken a number of decisions to improve law and order and other facilities in the state. On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet announced a farm loan waiver worth over Rs 36,000 crore for farmers of the state.

On Wednesday, Yogi visited KGMU hospital in Lucknow and shared his vision for the healthcare facilities in the state. Yogi said his government will try to set up six AIIMS-type medical insitution in the state in the next five years.