Now, complaint filed against Sonu Nigam in Azaan row before CJM Panipat

Sonu Nigam after shaving his head on Wednesday. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

A complaint has been filed against Bollywood singer and reality show judge Sonu Nigam before CJM Panipat, (Haryana) under sections 294, 295, 295A, 296, 500, 501 of IPC over his remarks about morning Azaan, according to the news agency ANI. Waking up to the sound of Azaan, Sonu took to Twitter on 17th April and said, “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India.” His remarks got mixed reactions by the people on social media.

You may also want to watch:

What Sonu Nigam has done is symbolically correct: Vivek Agnihotri, Filmmaker #SonuVsFanatics pic.twitter.com/Ynb9fqCB7v — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 19, 2017

Even though the singer went on to clarify that his problem was against the use of loudspeakers, a fatwa was released against Sonu Nigam on Tuesday by a Kolkata-based cleric. “If anyone can shave his hair, put a garland of old torn shoes around his neck and tour him around the country, I personally announce an award of Rs 10 lakh for that person,” said Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi, vice president, West Bengal Minority United Council.

In response, Sonu Nigam posted another tweet on Wednesday morning saying his barber will shave the head so the cleric should keep the money ready. “Today at 2 pm Aalim will come to my place and shave my head. Keep your 10 lakhs ready Maulavi,” he wrote. Sonu also added that media can join the event and standing by his words, he did shave his head in protest to the remarks. Before going to shave his head Sonu was reported by the Indianexpress.com saying, “I’ll shave my head in a while. It’s not a challenge. It’s a request. What are you doing in this country? I am a believer but I don’t think my religion is the best but yours isn’t. I don’t believe in that. You have to fight fanaticism, you can’t be quite.”

Here are Sonu Nigam’s tweets:

God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 16, 2017

And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don’t follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

When I am talking about Loudspeakers, I did mention Temples and Gurudwaras too. Is it that hard to comprehend? Loosen up guys. — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 18, 2017

When Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi was approached to talk on the matter, he said Sonu hasn’t fulfilled all the three demands. “Sonu Nigam has not done all the things I asked for, two out of the three things remain unfulfilled. Will give a reward of 10 lakh, only when he does rest two-garland of old torn shoes and tour around the country,” he was quoted saying by the news agency ANI.